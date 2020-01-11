39th Annual Tribute To The Reggae Legends At Worldbeat Center – Mykal Rose, Akae Beka Band, Yellowman, K’reemah, More

THE 39th ANNUAL TRIBUTE TO THE REGGAE LEGENDS AT WORLDBEAT CENTER IN SAN DIEGO ON FEBRUARY 15 AND 16 PRESENTS JAMAICAN FAVORITES INCLUDING MYKAL ROSE AND YELLOWMAN, PLUS A VIRGIN ISLANDS EXPLOSION TRIBUTE DAY TO VAUGHN BENJAMIN WITH THE AKAE BEKA BAND, ARMY, AND MORE.

WorldBeat Productions presents the 39th Annual TRIBUTE TO THE REGGAE LEGENDS on President’s Day Weekend of Saturday, February 15, 2020 and Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Worldbeat Center, 2100 Park Blvd, San Diego – Balboa Park. It is an all-ages venue and doors open at 4 p.m. and the music goes to 11:30 p.m. each night.

Tribute to the Reggae Legends Festival aka Bob Day was founded by WorldBeat Productions 39 years ago. Each year the festival pays respect to all the past and living legends of reggae music.

The 2020 line-up includes: Saturday, February 15, 2020: Jamaican Takeover: Mykal Rose, King Yellowman, plus K’Reema and local guests.

Sunday, February 16, 2020: Virgin Islands Explosion: Tribute to Vaughan Benjamin with The Akae Beka Band, Army, Reemah, and Ninjah P Sound System.

Mykal Rose is celebrating his acclaimed new album called ‘Ska Ska Ska.’ For over 25 years, Michael Rose has been recording and performing his brand of militant, hardcore Jamaican music to the delight of reggae fans around the world. As a solo artist, with Black Uhuru, and back as a solo artist, the “Ruff” Rose has achieved great success throughout his career including receiving reggae’s first Grammy award for the album, Anthem. For the first time in his career, reggae legend and Grammy award winner, Mykal Rose, takes on a Ska album as a result of his drive to honor the music he grew up with and bring it back to his island since he feels ska music is worldwide except in his hometown.

Hailing from U.S Virgin Islands and the U.S. are the esteemed Akae Beka Band, who backed the legendary intellectual, lyrically prolific mystic Roots Reggae Chanter Vaughn Benjamin before his passing. These loyal souljahs consist of Edmund – Rhythm Guitar/Vocals; Ras L – Bass; Suren – Keys; Peter – Drums; Junyah P – Keys; Ryan – Lead Guitar/ Vocals.

Longtime band members Edmund and Ras L (Ras Elyment Records) have toured and recorded with Vaughn for over a decade. Singer Ryan/ Ishence (Higher Bound Productions) also produced albums with Vaughn for 14 years; Suren has been touring with Akae Beka since 2015 and Peter has been touring since 2018, and his older brother was a drummer for MIDNITE. Producer and singer Junyah P joined the band recently and brings a unique bubble to the keys.

Akae Beka often charted on Billboard and Itunes/Apple Music. Vaughn Benjamin released 73 albums during his lifetime, and reggae lovers worldwide are eagerly anticipating the release of Akae Beka’s unreleased works as he left behind a treasure trove of albums. For more info please go to @theakaebeka on FB and @akae_beka on IG. This evening is a tribute to Vaughn Benjamin.

King Yellowman also has a new album called ‘No More War.’ King Yellowman has gained wide popularity on the dancehall reggae scene in the 1980s with his “slack” lyrics not fit for airplay. His successful singles, including “I’m Getting Married in the Morning,” and “Nobody Move, brought him worldwide acclaim. He has been nominated twice for a Grammy Award, and was awarded the Order of Distinction (officer class) for his contribution to Jamaican Culture and Entertainment in 2018. Yellowman has been touring consistently all over the world; and is particularly thrilled to be touring with his talented daughter and releasing his new. His daughter K’reema is also excited about her father’s latest project. “I am very excited; it’s been a long time coming,” said K’reema. Yellowman’s new single “No More War” which he co-wrote with his daughter Kreema was released earlier this year.

K’Reema (Yellowman’s Daughter)

Singer/songwriter, born and raised in Jamaica, now living in the United States, Kareema Foster, also known as K’reema, is an up and coming musician pursuing her long-lived dream and first love: Music! “My music is a representation of me, infusing both worlds, my reggae and dancehall roots with my pop and r&b influence, creating my sound” says K’Reema. She is following in her father’s footsteps and paving her own way in the music industry with releases like “We Don’t Give A F#%K”. With a large Twitter following, she is garnering attention for herself and setting out to make her own name in reggae, just like dad.

Army (Fritzmaurice Williams) was born and raised on St. Croix, Virgin Islands. He is to be counted among the many conscious singers and players of instruments from St. Croix who are worthy of international recognition. Army’s voice – while influenced by such artists as Nat King Cole, Dennis Brown and Freddie McGregor – is unique in all of contemporary reggae with its amazing ability to be both deeply soothing and intensely energizing. With a voice as invigorating and free as the wind, and with word sound utterances that penetrate hearts and minds, Army’s mission is clear. He is firmly committed to using his music as a weapon in the war for spiritual renewal and justice for all peoples.

Reemah, hailing from the island of St. Croix, is one of the new Roots Revolutionaries in this time and space encouraging all those that listen with an uplifting and spiritual message. Having always been passionate about stimulating the mind and soul through music, Reemah has been planting the seeds of a divine flame, bringing awareness with each social commentary that is seemingly wrapped in a gritty, unapologetic yet sweetly satisfying package.

WorldBeat Productions has been a pioneer in producing roots reggae artists since for many years and recognizes February as Black History Month in the U.S. but in Jamaica, it has been commemorated as ‘Reggae Month’. Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange, the Jamaican Minister of Culture said, “This Reggae Month is the grand celebration party for the recent inscription of the Reggae Music of Jamaica to the UNESCO list of Intangible treasures for the whole of humanity.”

WorldBeat Cultural Center is located at 2100 Park Boulevard in San Diego, CA 92101

Visit bobfestsandiego.com for more information | [email protected]

619-230-1190