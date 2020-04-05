BLAKKAMOORE + SNOOP DOGG Share Animated Video for ‘Get Down Tonight’

BLAKKAMOORE today shares audio and visuals for “Get Down Tonight” featuring SNOOP DOGG, off his upcoming album Upward Spiral coming May 1st.



“Get Down Tonight” sees BLAKKAMOORE and long-time songwriting and production partner Andrew “Moon” Bain (collectively known as Paperstars) reconnect with Snoop. The duo were among the main writers and producers on Snoop’s Grammy-nominated 2013 reggae album, Reincarnated.

The animated video, by French illustrator Bilel, stars SNOOP DOGG and BLAKKAMOORE as aliens who come to earth to “infect” people with good vibes, then fly back to space after hosting a killer party inside a dormant volcano.

Of working with Snoop once more, BLAKKAMOORE says:

“It was an awesome experience. Imagine being in the studio with a legend humble enough to give you creative control, talented enough to accomplish whatever we set out to create and high enough to keep things lit the whole time.”

Formerly known as Jahdan, BLAKKAMOORE has been an essential figure in the blending of reggae/dancehall and hip-hop since the 1990s, working with acts ranging from Smif-N-Wessun and DJ Premier to Major Lazer and Lee “Scratch” Perry.

Originally from Guyana, BLAKKAMOORE moved to Brooklyn at a young age, where he was exposed to hip-hop culture in its early phases. Fusing rap and reggae through his own group Noble Society and cameos on tracks like Smif-N-Wessun’s seminal 1995 single “Sound Bwoy Bureill,” he became a staple on Brooklyn’s Caribbean music underground. An early adopter of dubstep and grime in the US, he later immersed himself in New York City’s electronic music scene working with genre-bending producers DJ/Rupture and Team Shadetek, as well as reggae production outfit Zion I Kings. In 2009, Diplo tapped him as a songwriter and collaborator for Major Lazer, adding his touch to early tracks “Cash Flow”and “Reach For The Stars.”

Upward Spiral, his fourth album and first as BLAKKAMOORE, is out worldwide May 1st via Baco Records (France) under license from Lustre Kings Productions.

