Coronavirus (COVID-19) Halts Reggae Band EarthKry Amid Their USA SPRING 2020 Tour

Not even two weeks into their SPRING 2020 TOUR, that Jamaica’s self-contained Roots, Rock, Reggae band EarthKry had to announce the cancellation of their remaining 25 dates.



As each state declared various state of emergency which affected the closing of venues, bars, restaurants and any gathering exceeding various numbers of people, and the USA president Trump declaring a national emergency to combat coronavirus (COVID19), Keyboard player Phillip Mcfarlane, drummer Kieron Cunningham, bass guitarist Kamardo Blake and vocalist/guitarist Aldayne Haughton had to return home to Jamaica,

The tour which kicked off on March 8th, 2020 International Women’s Day at the Oak Garden in Miami, Florida, was going to see the quartet journey to North Carolina, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Virginia, Washington DC, Pennsylvania, New York, Minnesota, Illinois, Texas, California, Utah and Nevada.

“In light of the spreading and growing fear of the COVID 19 virus affecting people worldwide, we unfortunately have to postpone shows on the tour as the developments happen. We were strongly advised to take the necessary precautions and follow the protocols orders by the health officials. We also want all of our fans to be safe and healthy. We will postpone the March shows for now as we watch the developments for the next two weeks before coming to a final decision on the entire tour. We are sorry for any inconvenience caused. We would like to thank the promoters and fans for understanding the situation at hand as we head back home to Jamaica to our families. See you you all soon. One Love! BE SAFE!” – Phillip Mcfarlane