COVID -19 Concerns Lead to Postponement of I Am Legend Concert

The COVID-19 virus, a matter of immeasurable concern, globally, at this time, ‘I Am Legend’ concert franchise owner Glenroy Watson has postponed this year’s highly anticipated reggae showcase in Trinidad and Tobago, to a date to be announced. “The world as we know it has the potential to change in light of this pandemic and this isn’t something to be taken lightly. We’ve been closely monitoring developments on this issue since February and now it’s time to act,” said the businessman.



‘I Am Legend’ has hosted reggae sensation, Buju Banton over the years. The event reconnected fans in Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana with the Jamaican entertainer in 2019, 10 years after his last appearance in T&T when he appeared at ‘I Am Legend’, and just four months after his release from US prison. Reviews following both events last year, were very good. “We cannot afford to simply ignore this issue. People are losing their lives and our event is one that caters to a broad demographic of people, many of whom would be between the ages of 40 and 65. That’s the power of good, reggae music. It has the ability to bring out both the young and the young and heart,” said Watson. He says because of this reality, the risk factors surrounding hosting ‘I Am Legend’ on its usual Easter weekend calendar date, are high and certainly a risk he isn’t willing to take.

The I Am Legend promotional franchise has maintained its appreciation for positive reggae music, Watson consistently advocating for the promotion of sound musical influences for the benefit of both the youth and the mature entertainment seekers. “Rest assured that when the I Am Legend’ concert date is announced and our lineup of artistes are revealed when all cause for concern is settled, the show will be nothing short of spectacular. For now, the safety and health of everyone out there, is our primary concern,” said Watson.

