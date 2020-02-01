Gift to Bahamas from Consulate General of Jamaica

Food For The Poor President/CEO, Ed Raine (left), accepts a donation for the charity’s work in the Bahamas from Consul General of Jamaica, R. Oliver Mair during a visit today (Jan. 22) at the Food for the Poor office in Coconut Creek.. Mr. Raine said the Bahamas recovery will take a long time, requiring continued shipments of aid to help families rebuild their lives and their homes after Hurricane Dorian slammed the islands in September last year. The FFP charity already has shipped more than 30 tractor-trailer loads. The donation represents contributions from recent fundraising efforts across the South Florida community, hosted by Diaspora groups and churches including the Jamaica Ex-Police Association, the Living Word International Christian Ministries in Coral Springs and the Vision Ministries International also in Coral Springs.