Grammy-Nominated Reggae Artist Koffee Among Headliners at the 3rd Annual Detty Rave In Ghana

Afropop superstar MR EAZI is set to bring a massive international lineup of artists to Accra, Ghana this December 27, for his third annual DETTY RAVE .



Featured performers include rap icon RICK ROSS; Jamaican reggae/dancehall stars KOFFEE, and KRANIUM; as well as top names in African music, including AFRO B (Ivory Coast), JOEBOY (Nigeria), SIMI (Nigeria), KWESI ARTHUR (Ghana) and KING PROMISE (Ghana) as well as host MR EAZI himself, plus top African DJs including JULS, EDU and GUILTYBEATZ.

“This year, Detty Rave will be a full-day festival with music, fashion and art,” says Mr Eazi. “We will be moving Detty Rave to a new venue that will not only hold the festival grounds but will also be the permanent site of a new tech, music, art and fashion creative hub coming soon called The emPawa Hub.”

In recent years, #DecemberinGhana, aka #DettyDecember, has become an international cultural phenomenon with returning students and celebrities pouring into Accra during the holiday season for celebrations such as Detty Rave and Afrochella, creating a carnival-like atmosphere in Ghana’s capital city. Ghana’s president Nana Akufo-Addo formally declared 2019 as The Year of Return, encouraging members of the African Diaspora to visit Ghana on the 400th anniversary of the transatlantic slave trade. This has ignited an unprecedented wave of tourism to the West African nation, set to reach peak levels this December. Last year’s Detty Rave saw guests including Naomi Campbell and Idris Elba take in performances from acts including Giggs and Sneakbo.

The 2019 edition of Detty Rave has, appropriately, been branded Detty Rave: The Homecoming, with Mr Eazi extending invites to his favorite artists from across the Diaspora.

Detty Rave takes place at the future home of The emPawa Hub, a groundbreaking new facility for Africa’s creative industries, hosting recording studios, editing suites, office and recreational space, conference rooms and a bar and restaurant, in Accra’s Spintex Road area. It will also serve as the headquarters for for emPawa Africa , the organization founded by Mr Eazi to empower the next generation of African artists with the tools, knowledge, network and investment to enable them to become independent music entrepreneurs.

emPawa Africa launched this year with the #emPawa100 initiative, which awarded grants to 100 emerging artists across 11 African countries, providing funds to shoot their first music video, as well as digital marketing and promotion. In addition to established acts, the breakout stars from the #emPawa 100 campaign, Nigeria’s JOEBOY and Ghana’s J.DEROBIE, will be among the performers at Detty Rave.

See the full lineup of DETTY RAVE performers and DJs:

Artists

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Rick Ross (USA)

Afro B (UK)

Koffee (Jamaica)

Kranium (Jamaica)

Machel Montano (Trinidad & Tobago)

Simi (Nigeria)

Joeboy (Nigeria)

NSG (UK)

Kwamz & Flava (UK)

Busiswa (South Africa)

King Promise (Ghana)

Kwesi Arthur (Ghana)

Kidi (Ghana)

J.Derobie (Ghana)

Joey B (Ghana)

Kuami Eugene (Ghana)

Eugy (Ghana)

Shaker (Ghana)

Darkovibes (Ghana)

Fameye (Ghana)

Ko-jo Cue (Ghana)

DJs

DJ Juls (UK/Ghana)

GuiltyBeatz (UK/Ghana)

DJ Edu (UK)

P Montana (UK)

DJ Neptizzle (UK)

DJ Neptune (Nigeria)

Cuppy (Nigeria)

Kaywise(Nigeria)

Aroma (Ghana)

DJ Big L (Ghana)

Iphone DJ (Ghana)

DJ Isaac Cool (Ghana)

DJ Lord (Ghana)

Naija Boi (UK)

DJ Sawa (UK)

DJ Henry (UK)

Follow Detty Rave:

INSTAGRAM // TWITTER // FACEBOOK