Hot Topics, Superstar Guests, More Planned for 7th Annual Jamaica Music Conference (JMC) During Reggae Month 2020

Plans for Reggae Month in Jamaica this February are shaping up quite nicely. And amidst an amazing line up of dedicated events, activities and celebrations is the Jamaica Music Conference, aka JMC, which takes place in Kingston, Jamaica, February 13-16, 2020, under the central theme of “Reggae Mek’ka Jamaica: Vision 2020.”

Via illustrious partnerships with the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JARIA), Solid Agency, and other industry stakeholders, JMC has notably solidified its place in Jamaica’s famed Reggae Month landscape and calendar and has expanded its offerings respectively, promising Reggae music industry professionals, artists and creatives an intense and enhanced, multifaceted program. Moreover, Reggae entertainment stalwart Sharon Burke’s involvement as co-producer has yielded a wealth of increased industry, corporate and artist participation and partnership including the addition of giant music streaming platform Youtube to the program.

“This partnership was inevitable as Solid Agency has stood strong as a forerunner in the entertainment industry for years. We could not pass up an opportunity to partner with JMC to further contribute to the most far reaching aspect of Jamaica’s culture, the music”, states Solid Agency founder and CEO, Sharon Burke.

With more than 30 panel discussions, workshops, plenaries, networking opportunities, entertainment showcases, artist features, exhibitions and special events planned, the 7th Annual JMC will provide invaluable information, tools, tips and opportunities to advance its audience both individually and collectively. As a part of its mission and shared vision with JARIA and other Reggae Month partners, JMC has implemented content that will help inform and contribute to the health and wealth of Reggae music as a whole.

While highlighting Jamaica as the “Reggae Mecca,” the JMC will place its cultural lens on the nation’s Vision 2030 plan in an effort to determine direction and how the music will lead the way.

“Vision 2030 is an excellent roadmap to Jamaica’s nation building, and We the organizers of the JMC, deem it necessary to highlight it during this milestone year that is 2020,” says Kareece Lawrence, Jamaica-based JMC Conference Coordinator.

“The industry-trusted workshops, panels and activities are celebrated staples of the JMC,” says Kwasi Bonsu Esq., JMC Co-founder and Washington, DC based member of the diaspora. “But through an expanded mission, exciting new partnerships and increased performance showcases, the JMC will attract a wider audience of music industry professionals and entrepreneurs.”

A host of superstar guests and music industry luminaries are confirmed for the exciting schedule, with a series of special announcements planned for the weeks leading up to the JMC. Even before the official news alerts, industry insiders have already started buzzing over the participation of renowned music producer and DJ Walshy Fire at the JMC Youth Summit on Thursday, February 13. Involvement of popular DJ, sound system and Canadian radio personality Spex Da Boss and notable others are also an added plus.

From maximizing and monetizing Reggae consumption via streaming platforms, local/global marketing and branding, music publishing, mainstream success of music, the impact of social media, defining and visualizing Jamaica as a “Reggae Mecca” to legal consultation, the multitude of panel topics, among a host of others, will speak to the pressing and diverse needs of the audience.

New to the revitalized conference is “JMC Emerge: Artist Showcase Series,” which weaves six hours of solid performances from emerging artists through-out the 4-day conference. Special events such as the JMC Youth Summit, JMC Sound System Summit, JMC Clean Clash, Irie Jam Celebrity Football Match and the JMC Jamnesia Artist Showcase are also some of the conference’s planned annual attractions.

Participation from what reads like a who’s who of the Reggae music industry during past JMC stagings includes Marcia Griffiths “Queen of Reggae”, Protojé, Junior Reid, Kabaka Pyramid, Agent Sasco, Tifa, I-Octane, D’Angel, Jack Scorpio, Garfield “Chin” Bourne, Rory Stone Love, Nadine Sutherland, Bob Andy, Mikey Bennett, Copeland Forbes, Lloyd Stanbury, Tessanne Chin, Danny Dread and many more. Sponsorship and participation of prominent media outlets were also a major benefit for conference attendees.

Top that off with a mention from Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport the Honorable Olivia”Babsy” Grange MP, CD during her speech at The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) designation of Reggae music as an “intangible cultural heritage of humanity.” The Minister hailed JMC as one of the vehicles helping to preserve and propel the national sound and has pledged its continued support during this year’s offering!

Registration and the full Jamaica Music Conference schedule are now up and running on the JMC website. Vendors and potential showcase entertainers can also register on the site as well.

REGISTER TODAY:

http://www.thejmceffect.com