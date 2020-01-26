JAH9 Announces Details For Her Third Studio Album

Regal and radiant, Jah9 delves into an introspective sonic journey that enlightens its listeners along the way on her third studio album Note To Self, due March 13, 2020 on VP Records. As one of the leading forces in contemporary Jamaican music, the multi-talented artist and yogi blends her signature “jazz on dub” with reggae, soul and afrobeat funk into a rich warm concoction that celebrates self-care and love through Jah9’s lens of clarity and strength.

Following her previous albums New Name (2013) and 9 (2016), the 15-track release is co-produced entirely by Jah9 featuring Jamaica’s top producers and musicians, including Clive Hunt (Chaka Khan, Stevie Wonder, Peter Tosh, Maxi Priest), Jeremy Harding (Sean Paul), Romario “Runkus” Bennett, Iotosh Poyser and Romaine Arnett For Zinc Fence Records. Building a foundation for each of Jah9’s projects, Chris Chin, CEO of VP Records says, “We’ve been fortunate to play a part in the development of such a unique and gifted artist.” “With Note To Self she really brings a new level of artistry to reggae,” adds the record label executive.

The album contains her previously released hits “Heaven (Ready Fi Di Feeling),” “Feel Good,” “Field Trip” and more recently “Ma’at (Each Man).” Ripe with collaborations, Note To Self will feature fellow “reggae revival” icon Chronixx on the title track “Note To Self (Okay)”, spoken word lyricist Akala on “New Race (A Way),” Virgin Islands’ reggae artist Pressure Busspipe on “You And I,” plus Jamaica’s esteemed soulful singer Tarrus Riley on “Ready To Play.”

Upon the release of Note To Self, Jah9 will unveil a breathtaking short documentary carrying the same title that combines the album’s core themes into a series of visual tales that connect at the root. She conjures messages of karmic cycles on “Ma’at (Each Man),” the true essence of self on “Could It Be” and the importance of self love and respect in relationships on “Highly (Get To Me)” and in return shows her transition from awareness to acting on awareness and then accepting responsibility for one’s actions.

“These themes and transitions are visited on the songs throughout the album, and then revisited in narrative form through the Note To Self Album Documentary. Together they present a summary of my latest effort, a self thesis,” Jah9 states.

Pre-order Note To Self:

https://www.vpreggae.com/note-to-self-jah9/

Watch Jah9’s Latest Video for “Ma’at (Each Man)” out now

TRACK LISTING:

1. Heaven (Ready Fi Di Feeling)

2. Ma’at (Each Man)

3. Mindstorm (Interlude)

4. Note To Self (Okay) Feat. Chronixx

5. Field Trip

6. New Race (A Way) Feat. Akala

7. Hey You

8. Highly (Get To Me)

9. Feel Good

10. Love Has Found I

11. You And I Feat. Pressure Busspipe

12. Ready To Play Feat. Tarrus Riley

13. The Reflection (Interlude)

14. Could It Be

15. In The Beginning (Interlude)

