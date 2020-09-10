  • Search
    Jamaicans.com News and Events
TARRUS RILEY Shares Video for 'Lighter' Featuring SHENSEEA1

TARRUS RILEY Shares Video for ‘Lighter’ Featuring SHENSEEA

Media Writer2 min read28 mins agoAdd comment

TARRUS RILEY has shared the video for “Lighter” featuring fellow Jamaican superstar Shenseea.

A collaboration with hit-making Jamaican producer Rvssian, “Lighter” is one of 12 tracks from Riley’s freshly-issued Healing album (Listen HERE), out now from Jukeboxx Productions/Zojak World Wide. Jamaica’s Xtreme Arts directed the video, which arrives just in time for Labor Day, bringing some much-needed visual stimulation to what is normally an action-packed weekend for Caribbean culture.

TARRUS RILEY Shares Video for 'Lighter' Featuring SHENSEEA1

Released Aug. 28, Healing finds “Singy Singy” — as Tarrus is known to fans —  teamed with many of today’s top dancehall stars, in Shenseea, Konshens, Dexta Daps, Teejay and Rvssian.

The first Jamaican reggae album written and recorded entirely during the time of Covid-19, Healing is a “timely and spiritual score to these times,” says Essence, and “a landmark release by a singer in his prime,” according to the U.K.’s essential Black music monthly Echoes, which features Riley on the cover of its September issue.

ABOUT TARRUS RILEY

Tarrus Riley is one of the definitive reggae singers of the 21st century. Born in the Bronx and raised between Jamaica and Miami, the son of late reggae/rocksteady icon Jimmy Riley has been a force on Jamaica’s music scene since the mid 2000s, when he released his debut album, Challenges, and broke big with his first #1 hit, the women’s empowerment anthem “She’s Royal.”

Known for his expressive, soulful and instantly recognizable voice, he is the leader of the Blak Soil Band, a well-oiled touring machine regarded as one of the Caribbean’s premier live acts. “Powerful,” his 2015 collaboration with Major Lazer and Ellie Goulding, has generated hundreds of millions of streams, reaching #5 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and #1 on the Australian dance charts, as well as Top 10 spots across Europe.

Healing is Riley’s first album since 2014’s Love Situation, which was produced by Shane Brown and Dean Fraser, reaching #1 on Billboard’s Reggae Chart. In 2019, he teamed with IzyBeats, the producer of Koffee’s “Toast,” on the four-song EP, B.L.E.M. (Blending Life’s Experiences Musically).

FOLLOW TARRUS RILEY ON SOCIAL MEDIA:

Instagram / Facebook / YouTube / Spotify

Tagged as
Written by
Media Writer
View all articles
Related articles
Look at all the different shades of blue around pelican Bar 💦🍹🌊 📷: @mylifeas_a . . . . . #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandGirl #JamaicansBeLike #CaribbeanGirl #WestIndian #CaribbeanGirls #IslandVibes #IslandBeauties #Jamaicans #IslandLife #VacationMode #IslandBeauty #TravelInspiration #Travel #TravelTuesday #InstaVacation #TravelGoals #FloydsPelicanBar #PelicanBar #BlackRiver #WeJaminate
Jamaican-Born Investigator Michael King is the New Sex Crime Chief in New York City Check out our #WeJaminate highlight for similar stories. . . . . . #WeJaminate #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandGirl #JamaicansBeLike #WestIndian #IslandVibes #Jamaicans #MichaelKing #NewYork
Who wants to make June Plum juice?🍹🇯🇲😋 📷: @mauidread . . . . . #Juneplum #Juneplumjuice #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #JamaicansBeLike #IslandVibes #JamaicanFood #FoodPorn #FoodPhoto #FoodPhotography #CaribbeanFood #islandlife #jamaica #Delicious #Food #Caribbean #WestIndian #WestIndies #JamaicansBeLike #Jamaicans #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #WeJaminate
Look at this tasty breakfast ! Who else had ackee this morning? ☺️🥑🇯🇲 📷: @Authentic_Jamican . . . . . #Ackeeandsaltfish #jamaicanBreakfast #JamaicanFood #FoodPorn #FoodPhoto #FoodPhotography #CaribbeanFood #Jamaica #Delicious #Food #Caribbean #WestIndian #WestIndies #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandVibes #IslandLife #JamaicansBeLike #Jamaicans #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #WeJaminate
Harold Moody, Jamaican-born British Physician and Pioneer for Civil Rights, Honored with Google Doodle Check out our #WeJaminate highlight for similar stories. . . . . . #WeJaminate #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandGirl #JamaicansBeLike #WestIndian #IslandVibes #Jamaicans #HaroldMoody #Physician #CivilRights #Google #GoogleDoodle
Look at this dazzling water! 💦🇯🇲🌳 📷: @sergeisland . . . . . #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandGirl #JamaicansBeLike #CaribbeanGirl #WestIndian #CaribbeanGirls #IslandVibes #IslandBeauties #Jamaicans #IslandLife #VacationMode #IslandBeauty #TravelInspiration #Travel #TravelTuesday #InstaVacation #TravelGoals #ReggaeFalls #MorantBay #WeJaminate
The USA Now Has a National Jamaican Jerk Day Check out our #WeJaminate highlight for similar stories. . . . . . #WeJaminate #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandGirl #JamaicansBeLike #WestIndian #IslandVibes #Jamaicans #JerkChicken #JerkPork #JerkSeasoning #JamaicanJerk
Mmmm... fresh salt fish fritters! 😋🇯🇲 📷: @the_original_coleys . . . . . #SaltfishFritters #JamaicanFood #FoodPorn #FoodPhoto #FoodPhotography #CaribbeanFood #Jamaica #Delicious #Food #Caribbean #WestIndian #WestIndies #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandVibes #IslandLife #JamaicansBeLike #Jamaicans #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #WeJaminate
Who wishes they had a mango? 😋🇯🇲 📷: @cookingwithchrishon . . . . . #JamaicanFruit #Mango #JamaicanFood #FoodPorn #FoodPhoto #FoodPhotography #CaribbeanFood #Jamaica #Delicious #Food #Caribbean #WestIndian #WestIndies #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandVibes #IslandLife #JamaicansBeLike #Jamaicans #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #WeJaminate
Just a day at the beach🌴☀️🏖️ 📷: @ahlannahbahnanah . . . . . #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandGirl #JamaicansBeLike #CaribbeanGirl #WestIndian #CaribbeanGirls #IslandVibes #IslandBeauties #Jamaicans #IslandLife #VacationMode #IslandBeauty #TravelInspiration #Travel #TravelTuesday #InstaVacation #TravelGoals #FrenchmasCove #PortAntonio #WeJaminate
Raheem Sterling Unveils His Very Own New Clarks Originals Wallabee Dedicated to Jamaica Check out our #WeJaminate highlight for similar stories. . . . . . #WeJaminate #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandGirl #JamaicansBeLike #WestIndian #IslandVibes #Jamaicans #RaheemSterling #Clarks
When was the last time you had Jackfruit? 😋🍃 📷: @therainaskitchen . . . . . #JackFruit #JamaicanFruit #JamaicanFood #FoodPorn #FoodPhoto #FoodPhotography #CaribbeanFood #Jamaica #Delicious #Food #Caribbean #WestIndian #WestIndies #Jamaica #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #IslandVibes #IslandLife #JamaicansBeLike #Jamaicans #Jamaican #WestIndies #Caribbean #CaribbeanLife #WeJaminate
Written by Media Writer
Add comment
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmailLinkedInWhatsApp
Ginger Hill Health Centre Adopted by National Supply Foundation for Improvement