TARRUS RILEY Shares Video for ‘Lighter’ Featuring SHENSEEA

TARRUS RILEY has shared the video for “Lighter” featuring fellow Jamaican superstar Shenseea.
A collaboration with hit-making Jamaican producer Rvssian, “Lighter” is one of 12 tracks from Riley’s freshly-issued Healing album (Listen HERE), out now from Jukeboxx Productions/Zojak World Wide. Jamaica’s Xtreme Arts directed the video, which arrives just in time for Labor Day, bringing some much-needed visual stimulation to what is normally an action-packed weekend for Caribbean culture.
Released Aug. 28, Healing finds “Singy Singy” — as Tarrus is known to fans — teamed with many of today’s top dancehall stars, in Shenseea, Konshens, Dexta Daps, Teejay and Rvssian.
ABOUT TARRUS RILEY
Tarrus Riley is one of the definitive reggae singers of the 21st century. Born in the Bronx and raised between Jamaica and Miami, the son of late reggae/rocksteady icon Jimmy Riley has been a force on Jamaica’s music scene since the mid 2000s, when he released his debut album, Challenges, and broke big with his first #1 hit, the women’s empowerment anthem “She’s Royal.”
Known for his expressive, soulful and instantly recognizable voice, he is the leader of the Blak Soil Band, a well-oiled touring machine regarded as one of the Caribbean’s premier live acts. “Powerful,” his 2015 collaboration with Major Lazer and Ellie Goulding, has generated hundreds of millions of streams, reaching #5 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and #1 on the Australian dance charts, as well as Top 10 spots across Europe.
Healing is Riley’s first album since 2014’s Love Situation, which was produced by Shane Brown and Dean Fraser, reaching #1 on Billboard’s Reggae Chart. In 2019, he teamed with IzyBeats, the producer of Koffee’s “Toast,” on the four-song EP, B.L.E.M. (Blending Life’s Experiences Musically).
FOLLOW TARRUS RILEY ON SOCIAL MEDIA:
Instagram / Facebook / YouTube / Spotify