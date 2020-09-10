TARRUS RILEY Shares Video for ‘Lighter’ Featuring SHENSEEA

TARRUS RILEY has shared the video for “Lighter” featuring fellow Jamaican superstar Shenseea.

A collaboration with hit-making Jamaican producer Rvssian, “Lighter” is one of 12 tracks from Riley’s freshly-issued Healing album (Listen HERE ), out now from Jukeboxx Productions/Zojak World Wide. Jamaica’s Xtreme Arts directed the video, which arrives just in time for Labor Day, bringing some much-needed visual stimulation to what is normally an action-packed weekend for Caribbean culture.

Released Aug. 28, Healing finds “Singy Singy” — as Tarrus is known to fans — teamed with many of today’s top dancehall stars, in Shenseea, Konshens, Dexta Daps, Teejay and Rvssian.

The first Jamaican reggae album written and recorded entirely during the time of Covid-19, Healing is a “timely and spiritual score to these times,” says Essence , and “a landmark release by a singer in his prime,” according to the U.K.’s essential Black music monthly Echoes, which features Riley on the cover of its September issue.