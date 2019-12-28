Watch Here: VP Records Web Show “On The Riddim” Episode 6 Out Now

VP Records web show “On The Riddim” (OTR) is back with its sixth and final episode of season one. The VP focused entertainment news review show has garnered over 30,000 views for its first four episodes since first launching in July.

The season finale was taped with an audience live at BRIC studio in Brooklyn, the same day as Strictly The Best 60 Live Concert. The energy was high as this was the first time OTR has taped with an audience. Hosts Queen Bremmer and Kevin Crown caught up with VP Records Director of Business Development, Richard Lue and artists Romain Virgo, D Major and Richie Spice who was the first recipient of On The Riddim’s VP Icon Award to be awarded with the title in person.

VP Records Director of Catalog Development, presented him with the “Down in Jamaica: 40 Years of VP Records” box set, which Richie is included in with “Marijuana”. A physical award will also be presented to the artist in New York in the Spring. All three artists performed at Strictly The Best Live 60 later that evening.

The show is founded and directed by VP Records publicity manager, Jennifer Valentin and produced by Cerebral Entertainment. Their team consists of Producer Brittany Franklin, Production manager Sebastian Arteta, Director of Photography Clifford Acquaye, Camera person Kayden Li Chang, Sound Lead Michael Mazzuca, Editor Andrew Sanders, Script Supervisor Ishmael Green and PA Jasmine Kearse.

Production Design was by Shelby Simpson, Makeup for this episode was done by Lauri Kay Thomas and Styling by Lassalle.



About On The Riddim

2019 marks the 40th anniversary of VP Records, the world’s largest reggae and soca label in the world. Paving the way for many legendary reggae artists, the label has become an icon in the reggae music industry. To further enhance this status, On The Riddim, the series, aims to create a visual community for current and new fans alike to stay on top of the label’s recent news, while immersing into the culture with fun facts and interviews with artists.

The idea originated when VP Records Public Relations Manager Jennifer Valentin realized that there was an abundance of news coming from this independent label. A weekly newsletter distributed to media, which describes the various new releases (albums, singles, videos), events and event recaps and more, generally has more than 5 news items a week. That being said, the concept is to now keep the consumers abreast of all of the great things happening as well. This series will allow that to happen, every month. With a YouTube following of almost 1 million followers, VP Records hopes this will be the catalyst to expand its audience to a new generation of viewers. Their first foray into web content development they hope to create something that has never been done before as the leading distributors of reggae music for the past 50 years.



About Queen Bremmer

From an early age Queen Bremmer was always hopeful of a career in media; always professing her dreams of having her own television talk show. As time progressed a degree in journalism seemed to be the best fit and the first step for the Queen’s aspirations. She enrolled at the Caribbean Institute of Media and Communications, CARIMAC (UWI, Mona) where she completed her undergraduate degree in Journalism.

While at the UWI, Mona she hosted several events and eventually landed her first online series as co-host on the UWI, Mona Guild of Students, Campus Beats. She then went on to event coverage with I Watch Campus (IWC) and was also a co-host for IWC’s online web series ‘Campus Buss’.

She believes her media platforms should showcase the greatness of dancehall music and in so doing enriching the Jamaican cultural legacy. This ideal is what guided the concept of her first radio program, on Global Medz Radio (NY), the TalkShow. She’s now a co-host on Street Talk Radio a program that highlights current affairs topics carried in the Street Hype Newspaper aired on WVIP 93.5 FM. Print media is also a platform she uses to interact with those interested in reggae/dancehall updates as a blogger on wazzuptonight.com and a writer for Street Hype Newspaper. Her most recent venture is her YouTube channel, Queen Bremmer, which serves as a library collection of her work. This work now including her radio show, All Tings Dancehall, aired on Reggae King Radio.

Queen is a recipient of the Three Kings Promotions’ Dedication and Commitment to Broadcasting award. Her life’s mission is to inspire her generation through hard work and dedication fueled by a passion that eliminates the thought of failure and mediocrity.

About Kevin Crown

DJ Kevin Crown, hailing from New York City, checks all those boxes. Born on October 27 and coined as the “Natural Born Club Killa” for his unique ability to keep the crowd engaged and mesmerized by delivering an authentic, yet nostalgic, performance that leaves his audience in awe days after an event has ended. Kevin Crown is naturally talented and appears to be 100% in sync with all genre of music, all club or event settings, and prides himself on his desire simply to be the best.

At the tender age of 12, Kevin followed in his father’s footsteps and learned the basics. By the age of 16, he booked his first gig and is now a world-renowned, sought after international dj with booked shows in Japan, Anguilla, Barbados, Guyana, Mexico, and across the USA. This big personality could not be contained in clubs, parties, and events. Radio station 93.5 FM quickly took notice, and Kevin eventually became a fixture on live radio, with his popular Saturday Night Madness show. Mr. Crown elevated his career even further by becoming an official brand ambassador for Fiction Fantasy Night Club in Kingston, Jamaica, where he entertained local and international artists, actors, and sports figures, like gold medalist Usain Bolt. Speaking of entertaining celebrities, Kevin Crown made things “Unpredictable” with Jamie Foxx and set the “vibe” for the Wayans Brothers.

In 2014, the 8th Annual Young Gifted & Black Entrepreneurial Awards crowned Kevin Crown DJ of the year, while in 2015, Mr. Crown landed a role in the file Jamaican Mafia and was signed to the largest dj crew in New York, named “Da Union Club Killas”. Other guest radio shows that Kevin Crown has appeared on include Shade 45, NY’s Power105, PIX11 Morning Show, and Jamaica’s Hot102FM. More recently, Kevin Crown was nominated for the Reggae DJ of the year by the Global Spin Awards, hosted in February 2017.